EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed more than $191 million in prizes during the month of August.
According to PA Lotteyr officials, $191,793,342 was claimed in scratch-off prizes.
Including a top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Allegheny County. Two top prizes worth $1 million each were claimed by players from Lackawanna, and Clarion counties. Additionally, there was one $1 million top prize that was shared by three players from Union and Chester counties.
The following retailers claimed a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million winning ticket and a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million:
- The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Washington County ($10,000 bonus)
- M Kumar P Inc., Throop, Lackawanna County ($5,000)
- GIANT Food Stores, Lewisburg, Union County ($5,000)
- Sheetz, Clarion County ($5,000).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during August included:
- Six prizes of $500,000;
- Two prizes of $300,000;
- Nine prizes of $200,000; and
- Seven prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.