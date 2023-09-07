EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed more than $191 million in prizes during the month of August.

According to PA Lotteyr officials, $191,793,342 was claimed in scratch-off prizes.

Including a top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Allegheny County. Two top prizes worth $1 million each were claimed by players from Lackawanna, and Clarion counties. Additionally, there was one $1 million top prize that was shared by three players from Union and Chester counties.

The following retailers claimed a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million winning ticket and a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million:

The Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Washington County ($10,000 bonus)

M Kumar P Inc., Throop, Lackawanna County ($5,000)

GIANT Food Stores, Lewisburg, Union County ($5,000)

Sheetz, Clarion County ($5,000).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during August included:

Six prizes of $500,000;

Two prizes of $300,000;

Nine prizes of $200,000; and

Seven prizes of $100,000.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.