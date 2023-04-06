EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced that, in the month of March, scratch-off winners have claimed over $221 million in prizes.

According to PA Lottery, a total of $221,134,607 was claimed from scratch-off ticket winnings this past month.

Two of the highest winnings were sold at Sheetz in Allegheny County and Walmart in McKean County.

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during March included:

Eight prizes of $500,000

One prize of $300,000

One prize of $250,000

Three prizes of $200,000

Seven prizes of $100,000

Each month the winners will be posted in the Winners section on the PA Lottery website. Not included on that list are the many scratch-off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.