EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player has won a $1 million prize, gaining $1,000 a week for life.

According to officials with the PA Lottery, the Cash4Life® multi-state game has been awarded its 15th $1 million prize in Pennsylvania.

The Cash4Life® winning ticket worth $1,000 a week for life, or $1 million cash, was sold in Monroe County for the Sunday drawing. The ticket correctly matched all five balls drawn, 6-8-42-54-60, winning an annuity prize valued at $52,000 a year for life, or a cash prize of $1 million.

The selling retailer, M & S Tobacco Outlet, on Route 940 in Mount Pocono, earns a $10,000 bonus.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Cash4Life® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.