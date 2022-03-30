MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Wednesday, March 30 that in addition to being able to purchase PICK and Match 6 games at lottery retailers, players can now purchase these tickets online.

“This is another part of our modernization effort to help us responsibly generate funds that benefit older Pennsylvanians while meeting our players where they already are, which is online. So it was a no-brainer for us to move forward and expand our online products by offering the PICK games and Match 6,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “This is another important step that will help the Pennsylvania Lottery further diversify its portfolio of products and continue generating funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

The tickets will be available to purchase on the lottery’s website. This also includes games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunter, and Cash4Life. Players who purchase the PICK or Match 6 tickets online can enjoy the same features available to players who purchase from a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer.

Players will also have the option to purchase multiple tickets and advance draws online.

“We recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Lottery selling its first ticket, and it’s amazing to see just how far we’ve come during those five decades,” Svitko said. “We’re also extremely proud of the work we’ve done to generate more than $32.6 billion for older Pennsylvanians. These funds are helping our seniors with free meals, free rides, property tax and rent rebates, and a number of other critical services.”

For more information about the Pennsylvania Lottery and rules to play, click here.