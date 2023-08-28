EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An online PA Lottery player in Northeastern Pennsylvania has won over $200,000.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Monroe County has been awarded an online prize worth $228,616.03 on the online game Cash Vault,

Cash Vault is a match-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot.

Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life®, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.