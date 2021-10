MONTGOMERY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A top prize-winning ticket for the Jackpot Party worth $1,256,032 was sold in Lycoming County.

The ticket was sold at Sheetz, 5676 Route 15 in Montgomery, and the retailer will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.