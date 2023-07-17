EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Luzerne County worth $1.4 million.

Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Sunday, July 16 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-8-24-26-37, to win $1,487,890.50.

Carone’s Market at 400 Front Street in Freeland, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.