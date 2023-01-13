EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Blenders will be buzzing at the Culinary Connection Undeniably Dairy Shake Off.

The event is a fan favorite that showcases Pennsylvania’s dairy industry, putting ice cream in the spotlight as an enjoyable agriculture product.

Celebrity teams will bring their competitive spirit and their delicious Undeniably Dairy recipe creations to the Pennsylvania Farm Show for lots of fun.

Two-time reigning champs, PA live! hosts Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski have made it to the top 4 of this year’s competition.

You can join them Saturday at 1:00 p.m. At the PA Farm Show Complex to watch them compete for this sweet title.

Admission is free and the farm show ends Saturday evening.