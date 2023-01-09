EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the weekend, the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show began in Harrisburg.

PA live!’s Chris Bohinski visited the farm show on Monday.

First, Chris tried some milkshakes from the PA Dairymen’s Association. He drinks a delicious orange cream shake and talks about what it means to have the iconic milkshake stand back at the farm show.

Chris also learned about some of the PA Dairymen’s Association’s snacks at the farm show.

Next, Chris met with three Pennsylvania dairy princesses. Selena, Darcy, and Natalie all share fun facts about dairy.

Check out back throughout the day for more of Chris’s farm show adventures.