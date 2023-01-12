(WTAJ) — From gasoline to eggs, liquor is the next thing in Pennsylvania to get an increase in price.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) said they will be raising the price of over 3,500 products by 4% starting on January 15.

This price hike follows a recent trend for 2023 after tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the PA gas tax both increased with the new year.

“These increases will allow the PLCB to generate revenues needed to offset annual 8% increases in operating costs over the last four years, plus projected cost increases in the current year, related to personnel, distribution, leases, and credit card fees, among others.” A PLCB spokesperson

The PLCB said that other than passing along vendor increases, this is the first time since 2019 that they’ve increased prices.

While over 3,500 products will increase in price, about 8,400 products will be exempt from this rate increase. Those exempted rates are below:

Exceptions to this price increase include: