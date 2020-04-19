PA liquor starting curbside pickup at select locations

FILE – In this June 16, 2016, file photo, bottles of wine are displayed during a tour of a state liquor store, in Salt Lake City. According to federal health statistics, Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted a century earlier. What’s more, it’s been rising for two decades, and it’s not clear when it will fall again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Sunday that they will open Monday, April 20th for curbside pickup at select locations around the state.

This comes after the Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores run by the state were shuttered earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PLCB announced limited online sales and will now offer curbside pickup with limitations on how much a customer can buy. Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles.

