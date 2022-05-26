EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As summer temperatures start to rise, it’s important to remember Pennsylvania’s laws on animal neglect.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has two key laws that pet owners must abide by in the summer, the tethering law and the hot car law.





The tethering law states that dogs must have access to water and shade when outdoors, and when the temperature is above 90°F, or below 32°F, dogs may not be tethered for more than 30 minutes at a time.

Act 104, also known as the Hot Car Law, states that owners cannot lock pets in hot cars. If law enforcement sees a pet locked in a hot car, they are not liable for any damage to the motor vehicle or the contents of the vehicle during their rescue of the animal.

If you think the law is being violated, contact police before taking action.

Those who violate these laws can suffer penalties that range from fines to jail time.