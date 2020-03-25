PA lawmakers vote to move primary election

UPDATE: The House and Senate have voted to postpone the primary election. The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk. Governor Tom Wolf signaled he would sign the bill in a press conference on Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State lawmakers say they expect the PA presidential primary election to be moved from April 28th to June 2nd because of COVID-19 concerns. Both the house and senate overwhelmingly support the move and are finalizing it this afternoon.



Eyewitness News speaks with state lawmakers while keeping a safe 6 feet of space to maintain social distancing.

Lawmakers are working remotely from their district offices. The legislation will then go to the governor who has indicated he will sign it. Election officials are also urging people to vote by mail to avoid waiting in lines and limit personal contact.

