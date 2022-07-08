HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities.

“The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to get a budget to his desk,” Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer said after the House vote.

This budget does great things for our ag community. Agriculture always has been – and will continue to be – the backbone of the Juniata Valley Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin)

“This state budget invests in the people of Pennsylvania today while setting aside significant financial resources to address future needs and opportunities. “The state budget will pay down some of the Commonwealth’s debt while also setting aside some money in the state’s version of a savings account. I’m pleased we were able to fight to get funding for enhanced relief through the Commonwealth’s Property Tax and Rent Rebate program. The state spending plan also provides robust increases in support to fund school safety resources. Communities across the Commonwealth will benefit from the new classes of Pennsylvania State Police and the public safety services they provide. The state budget also includes additional funding to support our transportation infrastructure by fixing roads, highways and bridges. “The state budget is notable both for what it spends and what it refrains from spending. This plan makes targeted investments this year while setting aside money to protect taxpayers in the future.” Rep. Mark Gillen (R-Berks/Lancaster)



These budget negotiations dragged on longer than I would have liked, but we reached a deal that provides important relief to taxpayers. The foresight in this budget positions the Commonwealth for a stronger fiscal future. Rep. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Lebanon)

One of my top priorities in helping to craft this year’s state budget was to ensure people get the continued care they need, and their families are supported, should any of our state centers be closed. As a result of our commitment to the most vulnerable, this budget requires that any potential savings from these closures be reinvested into community-based services. Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)

“Right now, families across Pennsylvania are forced to make difficult financial decisions due to out-of-control inflation. Our key goal in this budget is to promise taxpayers this budget does not contribute to that ongoing crisis and works to reverse it. This budget manages the challenges of our current situation while benefiting taxpayers in the future. Whether it is maximizing savings in our Rainy Day Fund, protecting and investing in our farmers, or making historically targeted strides in improving our children’s futures, this is a budget every Pennsylvanian can be proud of.” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler

“The budget that we passed today is the most comprehensive budget-related legislative package I have experienced in a long time. It is a budget that puts the needs of the people before the needs of the government. This budget contains historic tax cuts that make Pennsylvania more competitive in job creation, provide relief to working families and seniors, and make targeted investments in the people of Pennsylvania. This spending plan also leaves the next General Assembly in sound financial order by using the prudent budgeting principles that are the continued hallmark of Republican leadership.” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York)

“While there are many worthy components to this budget, such as modestly cutting taxes on large job creators, expansion of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit, and much-needed investments in senior care, childcare and mental health services, this budget is too big, too costly and not responsible. There are serious economic challenges facing Pennsylvania taxpayers, and with economic forecasts projecting declining revenues and potential recession, exercising more discipline in controlling spending would have been prudent. “This budget totals out at $42.8 billion. State spending last year was $38.5 billion. That’s an 11% increase, and no matter how you look at it, that’s not a good deal for taxpayers, and that is why, in spite of the many positives in the budget, I was obligated to vote ‘no’ on this budget.” Rep. Mike Jones (R-York)