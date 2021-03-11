PA interstate bridge tolling comes to halt after new legislation

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As many pushed back against the proposal of tolling multiple bridges around the commonwealth, new legislation has been introduced to halt the move.

Senator Lisa Baker (R-20) joined other colleagues in introducing Senate Bill 382 that will reform the Public-Private Transportation Partnership (P3) statute and void PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.

The initiative to toll nine bridges across the state was introduced in November 2020. Legislators said the money from the paid tolls would go towards repairing those same bridges. This was the first time in the P3 Board’s history to consider a proposal with user fees.

“The legislation that we have introduced in the Senate today is a way to stand up for the hardworking residents of our Commonwealth and come together to address the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, while forcing government to be accountable to taxpayers,” Sen. Baker said. “We cannot ignore the fact that motorists are already feeling the pain of increased prices when filling their gas tanks and that Pennsylvania already has a gas tax which is dedicated to supporting our transportation infrastructure.”

Senate Bill 382 will accomplish the following: