WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA House Speaker Mark Rozzi wrapped up his statewide listening tour Thursday night in Luzerne County.

Rozzi meets with Pennsylvanians all across the state, addressing partisan gridlock and promising to deliver justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Dozens of people gathered at king’s college in downtown wilkes-barre Thursday night.

It’s where Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi listened to the thoughts and concerns of NEPA residents and community members.

“It’s hearing from the people, and they have great messages that we need to hear about constitutional amendments, about House rules, how do we move forward in a more bipartisan way,” said Rozzi.

From the minimum wage to the status of the volunteer fire service in the state, a wide range of topics were discussed.

Rozzi, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse by a Catholic priest, wants to ensure justice for other survivors.

“We’re talking about children who have been raped here and who deserve their day in court and I want to make sure that if their perpetrator is still out there, they get exposed. And if institutions aided and abetted these monsters they’re also gonna be held accountable,” said Rozzi.

Greg Griffin of Swoyersville spoke during the event.

“We wanted to get the voice of the people out there in regards to the fentanyl epidemic to the leaders of Harrisburg who came to listen to us,” said Griffin.

Griffin says it’s important to have meaningful conversations with state lawmakers.

“Well, the leaders have to make sure they’re not distracted from the common people by being in Harrisburg all the time. They need to be out amongst the common folk, and they need to feel our pain, and I think the Listening Tour is a part of that,” said Griffin.

Last month, Rozzi formed the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward.

The workgroup is charged with breaking the partisan gridlock and proposing a path forward for the House of Representatives to provide justice to survivors of childhood sexual abuse.