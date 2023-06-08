EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Guthrie Clinic announces they have entered an agreement that transfers ownership of Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Lourdes Hospital).

Guthrie officials state they have agreed with Ascension that Lourdes Hospital along with their locations, and related physician practices from Ascension will transfer to Guthrie.

“This transition will ensure that the Binghamton community has sustainable, quality healthcare access long into the future,” said Kathy Connerton, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Lourdes.

Lourdes Hosptial based in Binghamton, New York will combine with the integrated delivery system at Guthrie’s based in Sayre, Pennsylvania, as mentioned in the release.

The transition will include all of Loureds services, facilities, providers, and associates, as well as their 24/7 emergency care, specialty care, ambulatory surgery, cancer center, health and wellness center, and a network of primary care providers.

“Lourdes has been committed to our Mission of serving all persons, with special attention to those who are most vulnerable, a commitment we have acted upon in Binghamton since 1925. As a regional provider, Guthrie is well positioned to carry on this legacy, serving the community through an integrated care delivery system,” added Connerton.

Noted in the release, this transition won’t start until early 2024 and until then both hospitals will continue to work separately.