HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Karen Boback and Senator Lisa Baker announced the awarding of over $1.5 million in state funding for Luzerne County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release, $1,523,692 in state funding was secured for Luzerne County through the Local Share Account. Officials also said the Local Share Account funding is derived from gaming revenues.

Here is how the state divided the awarded funds between boroughs:

Dallas Borough:

$300,000 for the Back Mountain Community Partnership for the purchase of police vehicles and equipment

$183,331 fo new police/road department garage

$163,214 for new police equipment

$154,786 for a new diesel truck

$801,331 in total

Fairmont Township:

$100,000 for Tripp Road improvement project (Phase II)

Harvey’s Lake Borough:

$109,292 for a new public works vehicle and equipment

Hunlock Township:

$249,790 to the Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company for a new response vehicle

$130,000 for the purchase of a new dumptruck, plow, and spreader

$23,118 for a new hitch mower

$402,908 in total

Lehman Township:

$175,161 to the Jonathan R. Davis Fire Department for the purchase of a fire truick and utility task vehicle

$100,000 for the purchase of a wheel loader and crack sealer

$275,161 in total