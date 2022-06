(WBRE/WYOU)- On Monday, just after 8 PM, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced via Twitter he had tested positive for COVID.

According to his announcement Wolf says his symptoms are mild and that he is grateful he had recently received his second vaccine booster.

Governor Wolf says he plans to isolate at home, following CDC guidelines.