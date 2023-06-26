EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 hunting and trapping licenses are now on sale and available to purchase online, which caused headaches for hunters as the site crashed Monday morning.

The new online system, with the ability to purchase antlerless deer licenses, was reported to have crashed as many Pennsylvania hunters flocked to the site.

Hunters looking to get their licenses, especially for antlerless deer, reported a crashing website and long lines for in-person purchases.

Due to the high volume of sales this morning, Pennsylvania’s hunting license system experienced widespread slowness and intermittent errors, both online and in-stores. The Pennsylvania Game Commission apologizes for the issues this has caused our hunters. PA Game Commission

The PA Game Commission is working with its online vendor to identify and resolve issues to continue license sales.

The 2023-24 hunting license year runs from July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024. Licensing will continue to go on sale online, once the issues are fixed.