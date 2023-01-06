HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is full of animals, exhibits, shows, and, of course, food!

Food vendors from all over the commonwealth come together to show off their tasty treats to everyone at the Farm Show.

Below is what you can expect when you go to the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Main Hall Food Vendors

Pa. Cooperative Potato Growers Inc. French Fries, Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Potato Donuts

Pa. Dairymen’s Association Chocolate Milk, White Milk, Milkshakes, Deep Fried Mozzarella Cubes

Pa. Beekeepers Association Pa. Honey, Beehive products

State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania Peach Salsa, Apple Cotton Candy Cider Slushy, Cider Donut, Apple Salsa, Apple Sauce Squeeze Pouches, Peach Salsa, Apple Cotton Candy

Pa. Maple Syrup Producers Council Maple Cotton Candy, Maple Cotton Candy Mix, Maple Syrup, Maple Candy, Maple Cream, Maple Mini Drops, Maple Sucker, Crumb Sugar, Mapleaid, Cinnamon Crumb Sugar, Beginner Maple Kit

PennAg Industries Chicken Breast Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Hot Dogs, Dressed Hot Dogs, Turkey Chili, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Pulled Pork Nachos

Pa. Vegetable Growers Chicken Corn Soup, Strawberry Surprise, Berry/Melon-Infused Water

Pa. Livestock Association Boneless Texas Rib, Pork Lollychop

Pa. FFA Foundation Inc. Pizza (One Topping, Two Toppings, Supreme, Buffalo Chicken, Meat Lovers, Veggie Lovers, Apple Pie), Lemonade, Apple Cider, Chocolate Milk, White Milk

C and J Catering Various Candy and Snacks



GIANT Expo Hall

Pa. Cooperative Potato Growers Inc. French Fries, Baked Potato, Baked Sweet Potato, Potato Donuts, PierogiesC

Pa. Dairymen’s Association Chocolate Milk, White Milk, Milkshakes, Toasted Cheese Sandwiches, Specialty Toasted Cheese Sandwiches, Deep Fried Mozzarella Cubes, Sundaes, Ice Cream Cone

Pa. Beekeepers Association Pa. Honey, Beehive products, Honey sweetened Ice Cream, Honey Sweetened Hand Cooked Waffles

Pa. Mushroom Growers Cream of Mushroom Soup, Mushroom Salad, Breaded Whole White Mushrooms, Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger, Shredded Portabella Mushroom Nachos, Savory Wild Portabella Mushroom Jerky, Fresh Packaged Mushrooms, Fresh Gourmet Mushroom Crumble.

State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania Peach Salsa, Apple Cotton Candy Cider Slushy, Cider Donut, Apple Salsa, Apple Sauce Squeeze Pouches, Peach Salsa, Apple Cotton Candy

Pa. Maple Syrup Producers Council Maple Cotton Candy, Maple Cotton Candy Mix, Maple Syrup, Maple Candy, Maple Cream, Maple Mini Drops, Maple Sucker, Crumb Sugar, Mapleaid, Cinnamon Crumb Sugar, Beginner Maple Kit

Penn Ag Industries Chicken Breast Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Hot Dogs, Dressed Hot Dogs, Hardboiled Eggs (Red Beet & Mustard), Turkey Chili, Hemp Tea, Chocolate Milk, White Milk, Pulled Pork Sandwich, Pulled Pork Nachos, Breakfast Sandwich/Pretzel Roll, Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Chicken Corn, Trout Chowder, Tilapia Sandwich, Trout Sandwich

Pa. Vegetable Growers Association Chicken Corn Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Vegetable Soup, Batter Dipped Vegetables (onion rings, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini), Strawberry Surprise, Blooming Onion, Pumpkin or Blueberry Funnel Cake, Corn Nuggets, Raspberry Lemonade, Berry/Melon-Infused Water, Fried Pickles, Veggie Burger, Corn Dog, Berry-Battered Oreos

Pa. Livestock Association Roast Pit Beef Sandwich, Pork BBQ Sandwich, Sloppy Joe BBQ, Italian Sausage Sandwich, Cheesesteak Sandwich, Hot Ham BBQ Sandwich, Jumbo Hot Dog, Lamb Stew

Pa. FFA Foundation Inc. Pizza (One Topping, Two Toppings, Supreme, Buffalo Chicken, Meat Lovers, Veggie Lovers, Apple Pie), Lemonade, Apple Cider, Chocolate Milk, White Milk

C and J Catering All American Burger, Rodeo Burger, Turkey Legs, Mac & Cheese, Soft Pretzels, Slushies, Coffee & Hot Cocoa, Sodas & Bottled Water.



The PA Farm Show food court opens at Noon on Friday, Jan. 6. and is open daily from 8 a.m. until the show close.

The PA Farm Show opens on January 5, 2023, and the first public opportunities to go inside will be with the Food Court on January 6 at 12 p.m. The first public commercial and competitive events begin on January 7.