PA Ethics Commission issues judgement for former Luzerne County elections director

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission has issued a final judgement regarding Marisa Crispell, the former Elections Director of Luzerne County.

While assuming her role as the elections director, the commission found Crispell violated several sections of the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act.

According to the commission’s findings, Crispell had made recommendations to the county council to enter into a contract with Election Systems & Software (ES&S) while she was serving on an ES&S Advisory Board.

According to the report, while serving on the board, Crispell received transportation, lodging and hospitality from ES&S while she also received payments from the county while she was traveling to advisory board meetings and events.

The commission found Crispell also violated other sections of the ethics act when she did not file a statement of financial interests for 2014. The report also states that Crispell didn’t list the source and amount of reimbursement she received while assuming her position as director of elections when expenses exceeded $650.00.

The commission is ordering Crispell to pay the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission $3,500. She is also ordered to pay $500 for a portion of the costs she incurred found during the investigation by the state ethics commission.

Crispell is also directed to file statements of financial interests with the county through the state ethics commission for the years 2014 and 2017.

Crispell resigned from her position in August 2019.