EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday, the drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties but remains active for five.

According to a press release, the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has lifted the drought watch for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and Union counties.

As seen in the map below, the drought watch remains for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. For a daily updated map of the drought watch, check out the DEP drought web page.

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

Residents remaining on the drought watch are asked to reduce individual water use by 5 to 10 percent or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there are numerous ways to conserve water at home, which include:

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often and only with full loads

Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering and take shorter showers. The shower and toilet are the two biggest indoor water guzzlers.

Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.

To find more tips about how to conserve, visit the EPA’s website.