HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Monday they confirmed 1,470 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the total is now up to 12,980 in 65 counties.

They are also reporting 12 new deaths, bringing that total to 162.

For a more in depth look at data from the PA Department of Health Click Here. This information is updated daily as we receive new information.