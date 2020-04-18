PA Department of Health announces new details about Mohegan Sun Arena testing site

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The governor’s office said Saturday that a COVID-19 testing site for Northeastern PA will be set up in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township starting Monday. This site will be for first responders, people over the age of 65 and healthcare workers to be tested—if they are showing symptoms.

This will be a “drive-thru” testing site where you do not have to leave your car and can leave immediately after being tested. However, pre-registration is required, Click here to learn more.

Testing will begin on Monday, April 20th where 100 first responders and healthcare workers can get tested from 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning on Tuesday, April 21st, the site will then be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is available to test up to 200 first responders, healthcare workers and residents over 65. All must exhibit symptoms and be pre-registered one day in advance. If you’d like to register, click here. No on-site registration is available.

You should receive results within two to three business days. An email with info to log onto the registration site and view your results will be sent to you.

You do not need a doctor’s prescription to request testing.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:



Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Diarrhea

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. PA Department of Health Press Office

To find the testing site after pre-registration, you can take Exit 168 (Highland Park Blvd.) from I-81 (North or South) and follow signage and officials directing you to the test site.

The Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says you are required to return home and self-isolate as you wait for your results but if your symptoms worsen to contact your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, she says to seek immediate care.

The Department of Health also recommends that patients do not make any stops on the way to, or from the testing site. You should also avoid public transportation, ride shares and taxis.

For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in your community, click here.