PA Department of Education Secretary visits new school in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary is in our area taking a look at the new state-of-the-art education students in the Wilkes-Barre Area are beginning to receive.

The building that is the focal point is the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School. The building cost 80 million dollars and is designed to provided students with the latest technology in the classroom.

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega stopped by Friday morning to check it out.

Ortega was joined by the superintendent of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District who showed him around the new facility, seeing the new classrooms, stem learning centers, the auditorium, and more.

Dr. Ortega says this building will have an impact that goes far beyond the classroom.

“We are thinking about what this is going to do for learning, how are folks going to meaningfully engage with the classroom, with their teachers, and more importantly what is this going to mean for the community,” said the Department of Education Secretary Dr. Noe Ortega.

This was the students’ second day attending the new high school the student body is made up of Coughlin, Meyers, and G.A.R. high schools.

