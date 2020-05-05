PA Department of Education applies for $523 million in grants for schools

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today, the PA Department of Education submitted its application to receive approximately $523.8 million in funding to help schools in the wake of COVID-19.

These are one-time, emergency funds that the Department of Education expects to be approved within one week. They are working on a streamlined application to make it fast for schools that apply. At least 90% of these funds must go to public and charter schools and must be used by September 2022. They will receive an amount proportional to the 2019 funds received from the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The 10% leftover will be used by the state for things like remote learning, that it feels can be implemented more easily than if individual schools were to try setting it up.

Schools may use these funds for things like technology purchases all the way to mental health support. The Department of Education says they have asked schools to prioritize the use of these funds for vulnerable students and families such as those in poverty, those with disabilities, and children in foster care among others.

For more info, visit the PA Department of Education website. You can also view a list of what each school district will receive.