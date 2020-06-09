PA Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Edwardsville homicide

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A reward is now being offered for information about a weekend homicide in Luzerne County. One man was killed and another injured when gunfire rang out early Saturday morning in Edwardsville.

The murder took place in the parking lot near 509-511 Hill Top Apartments. State Police say 29-year-old John Robert Evans was sitting in the driver seat of a running car and 26-year-old Eli Quadree Smith was sitting in the passenger side when a male approached the vehicle. That man spoke briefly with Evans and then allegedly opened fire.

State Troopers say the gunman fired 12 shots into the driver side of the vehicle — killing Evans. Smith was wounded but will survive his injuries.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News that a large party with about 50 to 60 people was taking place in an adjacent parking lot at 508-510 Hill Top Drive. Troopers say all of those at the party fled the area prior to police arriving on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Wyoming Barracks at 570-697-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.