EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday.

Courtesy: Lehigh County Coroner’s Office

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12.

Buglio continues saying the Chiefs, ranging in various ages, will be laid to rest at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

The cause of death will be pronounced at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Super Bowl.

Buglio concluded the announcement by writing, “Go Eagles!”.