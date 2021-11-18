PA CareerLink helping both employees and employers get back to work

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA CareerLink of Lycoming County in Williamsport is just one of several locations across the state.

The organization is run by the government and works with local agencies and companies for both job seekers and employers.

They help with everything from building a resume, online and in-person workshops, mock interviews, and helping with job applications.

CareerLink also offers courses for students and GED classes. Sometimes they have employers on-site ready to interview walk-in applicants.







PA CareerLink Site Administrator, Rachael Ulmer says they’ve had significantly more people coming in looking for jobs and even more employers looking to recruit new hires.

All of CareerLink’s services are free of charge.

Ulmer says, whether you’re an employer or job seeker, PA CareerLink is ready to help you every step of the way.