WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA Career Link hosted an event on Tuesday for people who are looking for a new career.

September is workforce development month in Pennsylvania. Events were held like this in Wilkes-Barre, allowing job seekers to meet with potential employers.

A big crowd came out to learn more about what jobs are available in northeastern Pennsylvania. There were also food trucks, live music, and more.

“We are having community events coupled with a job fair, we have employees here and our community partners here. If there are resources or programs you are looking for,” said Luzerne County PA CareerLink Administrator Christine M. Jensen.

“I think it’s great they have the fair you can get out meet people and familiar with the area and get to see new employers,” said Wyoming resident Carol Flynn.

Similar events were held in Hazleton and Pottsville as well on Tuesday.