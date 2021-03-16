PA Capitol Building to reopen to the public

This is an exterior view of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in downtown Harrisburg, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1999. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Building is preparing to reopen to the public on March 22, the Department of General Services announced Tuesday.

Public entrances will be limited to the Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances. Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The entrances will have hand sanitizer stations and masks for visitors without them.

In light of events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, DGS is working in a bipartisan manner with the House and Senate to identify steps to strengthen security at the Capitol.

No events will be scheduled inside the Capitol, and the DGS Special Events Office will provide an update when they can resume. Outdoor events on the front Capitol Steps, Soldiers Grove and other locations may occur and must follow mitigation orders.