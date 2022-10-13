WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of high school students from the commonwealth came to a Lycoming County college to learn about different trades and construction careers.

High school students from all four corners of the commonwealth gathered at Pennsylvania College of Technology for ‘PA Build My Career Day’.

The event returned to campus for the first time since 2019. The program hasn’t happened since the pandemic.

“We have almost 1,000 students and more than 100 chaperones and then we have more than 100 industry people as well in various booths around the whole school,” said Ellyn Lester, Dean of Construction and Architectural Technologies.

The day began with a safety presentation before splitting into groups and exploring professions in construction, engineering, and mechanical maintenance.

“They see the type of salary they’re going to receive; they see the lifestyle they’re going to have and that it’s a rewarding lifestyle. I think it sells itself,” Assistant Dean of Diesel Technology and Natural Resources, Justin Beishline, stated.

Students agree and say the experience has opened their eyes to careers in technical trades.

“It’s been like pretty exciting, getting hands-on stuff and seeing other people who share your same interest,” Leah Vest, a sophomore at Muncy High School, commented.

“A lot of people get out of high school and don’t know what they’re going to do. This is very good and helpful for those type of people because they’ve to give you good footing, a good understanding of like what’s there is ahead,” Brandon Wetzel, a Junior at Muncy High School, noted.

Natani Wright, a Junior at Williamsport Area High School, has always been interested in carpentry and understands how significant these professions are in society.

“Houses are built from trades, like community pools and stuff are built from trades. So, the things we want in life come from trade work and I feel like that’s very important,” Wright explained.

Students say it was a valuable learning experience and understand the significance of these jobs.