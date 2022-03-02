PA Automotive Association awards $10,000 scholarship to Wallenpaupack students

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jeremy King and Erik Schreiber are seniors at Wallenpaupack Area High School, they won the 2022 Skip Wagner Automotive Technology Competition held last month in Hershey.

The pair each received a $10,000 scholarship from the Pennsylvania Automotive Association Foundation and Tools.





Normally, the winners would move onto nationals. Due to COVID and vehicle/chip shortages, nationals have been canceled for the third year in a row.

Wallenpaupack students were the most recent winners of nationals back in 2019. Reporter Sydney Kotus spoke to them about their hard work and also disappointment about nationals being canceled on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.