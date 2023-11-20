WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Auditor General, Timothy Defoor, stopped by Wilkes-Barre Monday for a little history.

Mayor George Brown and the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetary Committee gave the Auditor General a tour of the historical Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

Many historical figures are buried at the site, including, henry brown. Brown served as a conductor with the Underground Railroad during the Civil War. His gravesite was recently discovered and a maker placed a the site.

“One of the things about this area, there is so much history here. Not only history but African-American history, we are talking about the underground railroad that went right through here, through the Dennis farm which is a little further north, but you never hear about that,” Defoor explained.

Henry Brown’s grave site was dedicated in the summer.