PA Attorney General: Residents cannot be evicted during COVID-19 crisis

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote Tuesday that Pennsylvanians cannot be evicted from their homes at this time. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that all courts be closed to eviction proceedings due to COVID-19 and the associated State of Emergency. The order includes property owners, managers, landlords, mortgage brokers and lenders.

Shapiro says that landlords and mortgage lenders should extend the period where no evictions take place beyond what the supreme court says is required to make sure Pennsylvanians have adequate time to get back on their feet.

“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have lost wages and jobs during this crisis and we will need time for businesses to reopen and for our economy to come back when the emergency is lifted. Stable housing is part of the foundation we need as a Commonwealth to fully recover.” Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in a letter to landlords and mortgage lenders.

The Office of the Attorney General says if you believe you’ve been wrongfully evicted or have wrongfully had your house foreclosed on, you can visit this link to file a complaint.