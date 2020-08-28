PA Attorney General files suit against Wilkes-Barre company for unauthorized practice of law

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wilkes-Barre based firm is facing a law suit for allegedly practicing law while unauthorized to do so.

A suit has been filed against Juliane Von Schmeling and her company, The Baroness Consulting & Mediation, LLC, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.

“Juliane Von Schmeling misled Pennsylvanians to believe that she was a licensed attorney, but instead scammed vulnerable, stressed consumers into paying for useless services,” Shapiro said in a statement. “Acting as a licensed attorney when you have no qualifications is dishonest, illegal, and unethical.”

Shapiro alleges that Von Schmeling advertised mediation services in the area that implied the consulting company was qualified to provide legal services. However, Schmeling was not a licensed attorney despite claiming her agreements were “legally binding and enforceable, just like traditional court orders.”

The Attorney General also claims that Von Schmeling capitalized on fear during the coronavirus pandemic by advertising legal services including estate planning and wills.

A complaint received by the attorney general’s office stated that a customer of the firm was informed by Von Schmeling that the legal documents, which she drafted, were enforceable in a court of law. When legal proceedings began, however, the agreements were not enforceable as claimed and the customer subsequently incurred tens of thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees.

The attorney general’s office has chosen to file a lawsuit alleging violations of the unfair trade practices and consumer protection law and the unauthorized practice of law. The suit seeks restitution for consumers, civil penalties and injunctive relief to ensure compliance with Pennsylvania laws.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by the defendants should file a complaint at www.attorneygeneral.gov or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov.