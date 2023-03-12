SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 342 years ago, Pennsylvania came to be, and museums across the state are celebrating with Free Museum Day.

Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton participated and also re-opened their doors for the year.

The museum was closed in January and February and Pennsylvania’s birthday is used as a day to remind everyone to come out and learn about the state’s history.

Specifically, the museum teaches the historical importance of Anthracite to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“It’s important for the people that live here because this is their heritage. These are their people, these are their relatives that actually contributed to great American values and great American production. So it’s important we remind them of that and let them know that we’re here and let them know that we’re preserving and keeping that heritage and history alive,” said Anthracite Heritage Museum and Eckley Miners’ Village Site Administrator, Bode Morin

The Anthracite Heritage Museum is now officially open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.