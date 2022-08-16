HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania American Water, PAW, announced their $3.5 million plan to replace nearly 6,000 feet of water pipes along State Route 2002, the San Souci Parkway.

PAW officials said the plan would replace existing 12-in pipes, some of which date back to 1900, with new, 24-inch pipes from Oxford Street to Main Road in Hanover Township.

“The existing pipe in this area is cast iron and has a history of breaks and leaks,” said Jeremy Nelson,

senior engineer, Pennsylvania American Water.

Representatives said the construction is set to begin later this week and is predicted to conclude in the summer of 2023.

Crews will be working weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. according to PAW. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

Officials say there may be temporary service interruptions, discolored waters, or lower water pressure during construction.

According to a release from PAW, the new pipes will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

For more information on future PAW plans, go to their website.