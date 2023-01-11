SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions.

The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch and 12-inch cast iron pipes with new, bigger eight-inch and 12-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets:

  • North Irving Avenue
  • Taylor Avenue
  • Prescott Avenue
  • Myrtle Street
  • West Gibson Street
  • West Locust Street
  • Division Street
  • Pike Street
  • Snook Street
  • East Elm Street
  • Crown Avenue
  • Winfield Street

Crews are scheduled to begin installing the upgraded pipes this week from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place as crews work.

The project is expected to finish in the summer of 2023 with final touches in the fall of 2023.