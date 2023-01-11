SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions.

The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch and 12-inch cast iron pipes with new, bigger eight-inch and 12-inch ductile iron mains along the following streets:

North Irving Avenue

Taylor Avenue

Prescott Avenue

Myrtle Street

West Gibson Street

West Locust Street

Division Street

Pike Street

Snook Street

East Elm Street

Crown Avenue

Winfield Street

Crews are scheduled to begin installing the upgraded pipes this week from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place as crews work.

The project is expected to finish in the summer of 2023 with final touches in the fall of 2023.