SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA (WBRE/WYOU)– Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of a $6.7 million project to replace and upgrade sewer pipes in Dunmore and Scranton on Wednesday.

The project will replace over 4,000 feet of pipe and “slip-line” more than 19,000 feet of pipe. Jeremy Hull, a manager for Scranton wastewater operations, says slip-lining adds about 50 to 75 years of use for half the price of a complete replacement, it also requires less digging.

There will be traffic restrictions from 7 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday on roads crews are working on. The project is expected to be done by the start of fall.

In Scranton, more than 4,000 feet of pipe are replaced on Alder Street, Beaumont Street, Church Street, North Irving Avenue, Ridge Row, and Cobb Avenue.

Crews will also be adding 19,000 feet of slip-lining to pipes under New York Street, Continental Street, Morgan Highway, Summit Pointe, and Little Roaring Brook.

In Dunmore, they are replacing nearly 800 feet of pipe along 3rd Street and Center Street.