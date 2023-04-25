LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, Pennsylvania American Water will begin replacing more than 5,600 feet of water main in their $1.6 million water line upgrade projects in Plains and Pittston to reduce service disruptions, increase water flows for firefighting, and improve reliability for customers.

Contractors with the company recently began replacing water mains with new eight-inch ductile in Pittston on Prospect Street from Searle to Division.

Meanwhile, company contractors have also been replacing water mains in the following areas in Plains.

North Street, from 2nd to Dead End

2nd Street, from Cleveland to Dead End

Center Street, from 2nd to Dead End

North River Street, from Courtright to Norman

Traffic restrictions will be in place while crews will work Monday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and expects to complete the water main installation by early summer with paving to begin in the fall, according to the release.

Pennsylvania American Water says customers may experience momentary service interruptions, lower-than-normal water pressure, and/or discolored water.