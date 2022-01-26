PA abortion rights could be coming to your ballot

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The debate over whether abortions are a constitutional right here in the Commonwealth and who pays for them continues in the state senate.

But if one bill makes its way through Harrisburg, you may ultimately get to decide the answer. Senate bill 956 is a controversial one. It would let voters decide whether taxpayer dollars can be used for elective abortions.

Call it a pre-emptive strike against the democratically controlled Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which is considering a case on whether Medicaid money can fund abortions for low-income women.

Currently, Medicaid only pays in cases of rape, incest or life of the mother. Democrats see it as the latest attempt by Republicans to strip away abortion rights. But Republicans control the committees. The bill passed out along party lines.

“The constitution should protect all individuals including individuals in their mothers’ wombs,” said Senator Scott Hutchinson (R) 21st District.

“This is about controlling women and childbearing individuals to the utmost and making sure we have no say over what happens to our bodies,” said Senator Amanda Cappelletti (D) 17th District.

The soonest you could vote on this issue would be next year’s primary in Spring 2023.