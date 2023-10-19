Pennsylvania American Water awarded grants to 167 fire and rescue organizations across the Commonwealth, coinciding with Fire Prevention Week

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W.) announced Thursday that it has awarded $85,000 in grants to 167 fire and rescue organizations in 30 Pennsylvania counties through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program.

The announcement was made as Fire Prevention Week, October 8-14, comes to a close, which seeks to provide lifesaving public education on fire safety to children, adults, and teachers.

Since the grant program launched in 2009, P.A.W. has contributed over $760,000 to help hundreds of Pennsylvania fire departments purchase emergency gear, life-saving equipment, training materials, and essential firefighting apparatus.

The P.A.W. website has the full list of 2023 grant recipients.

“Water systems and fire departments work collaboratively to deliver community fire protection, and we are proud to support the dedicated men and women who serve our local fire departments. For nearly 25 years, we’ve offered this grant program as a token of our partnership and our thanks.” P.A.W. Vice President of Operations Jim Runzer

P.A.W. Firefighting Support Grants provide financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations to purchase personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training, and related materials used to support community fire protection.

