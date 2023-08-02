SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In late June, five Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Service (OYFS) employees were charged with neglecting children they were supposed to protect.

On Wednesday, the board of commissioners got together to try to find a way to move forward by updating their procedures.

The Lackawanna County Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday their modified practices moving forward.

The changes to their plans revolve around what they call extreme staffing shortages.

The Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services modified its practices and policies to help solve what they believe is a big problem; an extreme staffing shortage.

“It’s really a plan to deal with the decreasing staff. No one wants to be in child welfare anymore. In this circumstance after seeing the rest of their colleagues. No one clearly wants to work here,” said Health and Human Services for Lackawanna County Director William Browning.

The circumstance william browning is referencing is the arrest of five Lackawanna County OYFS workers in June.

They were charged with endangering the welfare of children among other accusations – something that the department of health and human services believes is making it harder to fill open positions.

“This shortage has been exacerbated in Lackawanna County by a perception that OYFS is being maliciously prosecuted and they are at risk for simply doing their jobs as required by state and federal statutes,” said Browning explained.

The department is down to nearly a dozen workers, leaving those who are left to wear multiple hats and cover multiple cases.

“We had a complement of 64 workers, which is even reduction from a while ago. And we’re down to 15. 15 workers can’t do everything,” said Browning.

Part of the updated plan includes signing a year-long contract with service access and management, to provide more consistent services to ongoing cases.

“We simply don’t have enough staff to respond to every single referral that comes in the agency immediately, so we have to triage and see which ones appear to be highest risk and have the highest safety concerns,” Browning said.

It also includes weekly reviews of high-risk cases, more senior management involvement, and even body cameras for workers.

As for the five OYFS employees who’ve been charged? They’re not out of the discussion.

“If they’re cleared of all charges, I mean obviously the discussion with them is do they want to come back. If anything is discovered that does rise to the level of criminality, we haven’t seen it yet, but if it does then that’s a different story,” said Browning.

The workers remain on paid administrative leave as they await their preliminary hearings.

Director Browning tells me the five OYFS employees will have their rescheduled preliminary hearing sometime in September.