Owner reunited with his dog after COVID-19 recovery

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) While people infected with COVID-19 continue to be separated from their families, one man shared a happy reunion over the weekend after surviving the virus.



Eyewitness News reporter Rachael Espaillat first told us about ‘Tyson’ and his owner last week – she now shows us that reunion between the man and his best friend.

Clarence Lewis of Shenandoah was reunited with Tyson. Lewis was hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Lewis tells us, “I absolutely had no idea how long I had been in the hospital.”

The 63-year-old was more worried about the safety of his pitbull while in the hospital.

“I just knew I had to get out of there because he was in the house alone,” Lewis recalled.

Clarence is originally from California and doesn’t have any family close by.

Eyewitness News first told you how, Tyson spent two days home alone before Ruth Steinert memorial SPCA stepped in and took the pitbull in.

This allowed Lewis to battle the virus with a little more peace of mind.

“I got the phone call saying he was here instead and it was a huge relief,” Lewis told us.

Lewis adopted Tyson from a different animal rescue more than three years ago. When they didn’t take the rescue in— Ruth Steinert offered to help

As Tyson said goodbye to his part-time caregivers, they gave him some parting gifts. Adding to a joyous reunion between a man and his best friend.

“What is there to say? I miss him,” said Lewis.

The Ruth Stinert Animal Shelter can always use donations of blankets, cleaning supplies and of course, monetary donations to help with its day to day operations