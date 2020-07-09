Owner of Dunmore company shares why Biden chose to visit there

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) So why did the Biden campaign choose McGregor Industries and Northeastern Pennsylvania?

The owner tells Eyewitness News that on Monday, the International Brotherhood of Iron Workers in Washington DC suggested their business to the Biden campaign.

McGregor Industries in Dunmore is the spot chosen for former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s campaign stop Thursday.

“They were looking for a place, a manufacturing facility in the northeast, to unveil their economic plan and we were thrilled they thought of us,” said Grace McGregor-Kramer, Strategy and Operations Director at McGregor Industries.

Grace McGregor-Kramer says the business has one hundred employees and manufactures high rise stairs and railing across the country.

“Everyone here is just thrilled to be showcasing the work we do. We’re excited to be along for the ride,” she said.

A ride Biden hopes takes him back to the White House. The former vice president took a tour of the facility and spoke with the workers.

“It’s interesting because they are not used to this and it was scary at first for them,” said Robert McGregor, owner of McGregor Industries. After the tour, Biden addressed workers and the media on his economic plan.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase the business and let Biden explain to the county what he wants to do,” said Robert McGregor.