CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A tractor trailer overturned Monday morning in Lackawanna County, injuring the driver.

The wreck happened just before 3:30am at the intersection of Route 435 and Keystone Road in Clifton Township. Some utility poles were taken out when the big rig overturned.

All lanes of Route 435 in that area are closed as crews work to clear the crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. No word on why the tractor trailer overturned.