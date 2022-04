EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU — As crews are working to clear the scene of an early morning crash one lane of Route 15 south has reopened in East Buffalo Township.

While PennDOT crews are working to clear the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer the left passing lane of Route 15 south has reopened. The right lane will remain closed for the time being.

PennDOT is asking that drivers use caution while traveling the area and also that drivers should expect delays.