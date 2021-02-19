Overturned tractor trailer closes I-81 south in Susquehanna County

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT officials say an overturned tractor trailer has closed Interstate 81 southbound at Exit 211 (Lenox Township) in Susquehanna County.

State Police tell Eyewitness News the truck driver was driving too fast for conditions. The driver is now facing charges.

There were no injuries reported. Officials on scene expect the road to be reopened shortly.

A detour using SR 92 to SR 106 is in place. PennDOT is advising drivers to seek an alternate route when traveling the area.

For the latest road conditions visit 511PA.com.

